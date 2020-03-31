Home

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Rose Adeline Fawcett at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, March 30th, 2020. Age 87 years. Daughter of the late Milt and Vi Haskim. Beloved wife of the late Jasper. Skippy leaves behind her children Jim Fawcett and his wife Liz; Holly Brown and her husband Ed; and Mike Fawcett. Much loved Nan of Josh, Amy (Jerry), and the late Kalvin and 'Gramma' of Jon and David. Dear sister of Carole McIntyre, Gail Mayhew, and the late Burdee Gibson, Chuck Haskim, and Betty Ann Haskim. Forever remembered by her many nieces and nephews, and missed by her many friends, especially Gwen Hardie, and Mary Porter. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses in the Palliative Unit at the West Parry Sound Health Centre for their care of Mom. A Celebration of Skippy's Life will take place at a later date. Interment Sylvan Acres Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Bayside Family Church, Parry Sound Harvest Share, or the would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 31, 2020
