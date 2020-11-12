March 29, 1933 - October 29, 2020 Royce passed away at home after a rapid onset of cancer. He was born in Parry Sound, Ontario, the middle of three sons of Fred and S. May Tennant. He is predeceased by his daughter, Julie, and brother Arnold. Royce is sadly missed by his wife of 59 years, Anne (Macer), his son James (Lorie), grandchildren Mark and Mary and brother John. Saddened by his passing are Royce's nieces (Jane and Karen), nephews (Paul and Raymond), Anne's family in England and his many cousins and friends. Royce was born in Parry Sound and by age 25, he had already coached future Stanley Cup winners Bobby Orr and Terry Crisp in minor hockey, and formed his own sports camp endorsed by "Mr. Hockey", Gordie Howe, who sent two of his sons to be campers. After closing the camp Royce focused equally on raising his own kids, developing several successful sales companies in Toronto and Fergus where they lived for twenty years. In 1995, Royce was able to retire early and chose Nanaimo, BC where he pursued his passions for golf, gardening, and history. Royce collected antique prints and produced several books on 19th century Canada, enjoyed exploring genealogy with Anne, travels in Europe and cruising. Highlights included long visits with his grandchildren. Gratitude is extended to Dr. I. Cafferky, Dr. M. Fukunaga and the Nurses of VIHA Home Care. No celebration of life will be held at this time. Donations in memory of Royce can be made to Canadian Mental Health Association - Mid-Island at www.cmhamidisland.ca