Russell Charles Adams passed away peacefully, after a chronic illness, at Scarborough General on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Loving son of the late Jack and Juliette Adams. Dear brother of Richard Adams (Darlene), Roger Adams (June) and the late Robert (Bert) Adams (Teresa Agnello). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Especially remembered by Ed Moran and Diana Callegari. A private family service will be held. Interment at Sylvan Acres Cemetery, Parry Sound. Please contact Turner & Porter (416-767-3153) for funeral information. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Muscular Dystrophy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store