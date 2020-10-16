Sandra Elizabeth (Andrews) Peterkin passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre. Age 74 years. Beloved wife of Ronald Peterkin for 55 years. Loving daughter of the late David and Jessie Andrews. Sister of David (Gloria) Andrews and the late Marry-Anne. Loving mother of Deborah (Wally) Gognavec and Brenda (Michael Jr.) Hamelin. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Andrew, Adam, Parker, Payton, and Michael III. Sandra will be fondly remembered by her Aunt Ann, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private family interment Foley Memorial Cemetary.



