Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Gloria Thornton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Gloria Thornton Obituary
passed away at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Age 80 years. Beloved wife of late Murray Thornton. Loving mother of Lisa Thornton and Henry Thornton and his loving spouse Vicki Stewart. Loving Grandma of Ashley Carriere, and the late Miranda Thornton, and dear great Grandma of Kylum, Maxon, Halen, and the late Rose. Dear sister of WIlliam 'Bill' (wife of the late Bonnie); Allan and his wife Faye, Gerald and his wife Joan; and the late Shirley (husbands the late Murray and Alvin), and the late Garry (wife Barbara). Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her card playing group.
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -