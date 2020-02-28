|
passed away at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Age 80 years. Beloved wife of late Murray Thornton. Loving mother of Lisa Thornton and Henry Thornton and his loving spouse Vicki Stewart. Loving Grandma of Ashley Carriere, and the late Miranda Thornton, and dear great Grandma of Kylum, Maxon, Halen, and the late Rose. Dear sister of WIlliam 'Bill' (wife of the late Bonnie); Allan and his wife Faye, Gerald and his wife Joan; and the late Shirley (husbands the late Murray and Alvin), and the late Garry (wife Barbara). Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her card playing group.
Published in Parry Sound News on Feb. 28, 2020