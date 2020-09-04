Shirley McCORMACK

It is with deep sadness that the family of Shirley Alice McCormack announces her sudden, yet peaceful passing at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, August 31, 2020. Age 82 years. Shirley was the heart of her family. She was strongly dedicated and compassionate towards all those she loved. Shirley was an avid gardener and an amazing cook; she also loved music and animals. Her biggest pride was her children and their strong bond with her and each other. Shirley will be greatly missed by all those that had the honour of knowing her. Predeceased by her beloved husband John (1981). Devoted mother of Barbara (Kerry Taylor), Catherine, John (Joanne), Carolyn, Beverly (Barry Bell), and Susan (Robert DiGiacomantonio). Daughter of the late Jack and Mary Emlaw. Dear sister of Howard Emlaw and the late Dorothy Craig. Loving Gramma/Gran/Grandmother/Nanny/Nan to Peter, Brayden, Stephanie, Jennifer, Natalie, Jason, Nichole, Kaitlyn, Hayden, Gracie, Casey, Greyson, and Franco. Dear Great Grandmother/Nanny of Jasper, Hailey, Riley, Dorothy, Henry, Emmett, Orval, Gus, Quentyn, Chloe, Cody, Novalee, Olivia, Emma, Jacob, and Benjamin. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held in the Logan Memorial Chapel followed by interment at Fairholme Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all those wishing to attend the visitation and/or funeral service are asked to email loganfuneralhome@cogeco.net In lieu of flowers, donations to The Friends (social services organization in Parry Sound) would be greatly appreciated. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com