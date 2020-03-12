Home

POWERED BY

Shirleyann ROWE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirleyann ROWE Obituary
Shirleyann Rowe passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Age 69 years. Loving sister of George and his wife Marg, Fergus and his wife Donna, Vera Bush, and the late Lloyd, Verna, Hilda (husband the late Hugh Bylow), and Wayne (wife Lynne). Fondly remembered by Dave Coxon, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Graveside Service and Interment will take place at Christie Memorial Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855).
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirleyann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -