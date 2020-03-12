|
Shirleyann Rowe passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Age 69 years. Loving sister of George and his wife Marg, Fergus and his wife Donna, Vera Bush, and the late Lloyd, Verna, Hilda (husband the late Hugh Bylow), and Wayne (wife Lynne). Fondly remembered by Dave Coxon, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Graveside Service and Interment will take place at Christie Memorial Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855).
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 12, 2020