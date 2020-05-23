Stacy Lynn Taft (Postmaster with Canada Post, McKellar) passed away suddenly at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Age 47 years. Loving mother of Sarah Allen and Lexy Moffat. Beloved wife of Irwin Moffat. Dear stepmother of Sarah Moffat, Emma Moffat, Holly Moffat, and Peyton Hurd. Cherished Nana of Jordyn, Charlie, Johnny, Miia, Mabel, and Layla. Daughter of Clayton Taft and his wife Claudette, and the late Penny. Dear sister of Clayton, Christian, and Katie. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. As was Stacy's wish, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on May 23, 2020.