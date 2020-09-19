1/1
Stan WESTCOTT
It is with sadness that the family of John Stanley Westcott announce his passing on Thursday, September 17th in his hundred and first year. Predeceased by his wife Mary Elizabeth Westcott (Kerswill). Stan was born April 12, 1920, older brother to Enid and Henry (deceased). Stan, Poppy to many, is sadly missed by his children Frank Westcott, Gail Cook (Doug), and Julie Westcott. He was a loving, involved and nurturing grandfather of Nicole Collins (Jon), Ashley Cook Tombia (Glenn), Michelle Westcott, Geoffrey Cook (Heather), Lori Kufner (George). He adored spending time with his great grandchildren Oliver, Campbell, Hazel, Jaidyn, Khiyla, Vivi, Westcott, Elizabeth and Timothy. Uncle Stan will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Stan had a lifelong love of sports and games. He played hockey at Aurora High School and varsity hockey at University of Toronto. He reported on varsity sports in the University of Toronto newspaper which led to a career in publishing at Ryerson Printing Press. He coached hockey in Alderwood where he and Betty raised their family. Stan was the heart of the family and was happiest on the dock at the cottage. He was the fun-loving Poppy (Uncle Stan) who loved being surrounded by family and organizing badminton tournaments (CLBA), bocce ball games, water sports and any other fun filled activities. Stan loved baseball and played for many years in an industrial league well into his 40's and loved to watch the Blue Jays as a devoted fan. Golf was a passion well into his 90's. He was an avid bridge player and played every chance he got. In his retirement years, he spent winters in Florida where he had many friends and enjoyed family visits. Stan inspired his family and friends with his sense of humour, his eternal optimism and zest for life! Stan's family would like to give a heartfelt Thank You to the entire caring staff at The Gardens in Parry Sound for making his home away from home over the last four years such an enjoyable and stimulating experience. In lieu of flowers as an expression of sympathy, donations to West Parry Sound Health Center Foundation, or a charity of your choice would be kindly received. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family celebration. Stan will be laid to rest at the Old Stone Church Cemetery in Beaverton.


Published in Parry Sound News on Sep. 19, 2020.
