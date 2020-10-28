1/1
Stanley Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley "Stan" Dougald Campbell passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights with family by his side, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved husband of Edith (Karns), married for almost 67 years. Loving father of Kim Macfie (Terry), Trudie Johnson (Joe), and Steven Campbell (Sue). Dear grandpa of Mike Campbell (Amanda), Amy Campbell, Kelly Macfie (Shad), Alan Macfie (Missy), Tera Macfie (Jeffrey), Andrew Johnson (Lindsay) and Ian Johnson. Special papa to Liam Thompson. Loved great-grandpa of Lucas and Gavin Macfie, Curtis and Sophie Campbell and Kase and Maisie Johnson, Kaleb and Owan. Loving son of the late Theodore Dougald Campbell (1906-1981) and Olive Gertrude (Hore) (1905-1994). Predeceased by his brother Francis James (Jimmie) Campbell and sister Audrey Edith Cochrane. Remembered by sister-in-law Mora Campbell and nephew James McConnachie Campbell. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stan was born and raised in Waubamik. Except for a brief job in Toronto where he was introduced to his future wife Edith, he lived his life in Waubamik. Stan always said that he had no desire to travel anywhere - he left home once and all he wanted to do was get back home, so why would he ever leave again? After working a few short years at CIL, he joined his father in building Campbell's Construction. A hard worker, who worked dawn to dusk 364 days a year, he took over the business while Edith took over Campbell's General Store. He worked well into his 70's before passing the company on to his son Steve and Grandson Mike. Stan will be remembered for his quiet smile, sense of humour and his love of a full candy table. His door was always open to anyone who would come in for a visit and share a drink or two. Almost everyone who crossed his path was given a nickname. These names are perpetuated by the family as the only name ever used by Stan. (Stub) Stan's family would like to thank the staff at Belvedere Heights for their kindness and the care they gave him. As was Stan's wish, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, immediate family will gather at Sylvan Acres Cemetery for a Graveside Service and Interment. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Belvedere Heights or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logans of Parry Sound

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved