Stanley Campbell

Stanley "Stan" Dougald Campbell passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights with family by his side, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Age 90 years. Beloved husband of Edith (Karns), married for almost 67 years. Loving father of Kim Macfie (Terry), Trudie Johnson (Joe), and Steven Campbell (Sue). Dear grandpa of Mike Campbell (Amanda), Amy Campbell, Kelly Macfie (Shad), Alan Macfie (Missy), Tera Macfie (Jeffrey), Andrew Johnson (Lindsay) and Ian Johnson. Special papa to Liam Thompson. Loved great-grandpa of Lucas and Gavin Macfie, Curtis and Sophie Campbell and Kase and Maisie Johnson, Kaleb and Owan. Loving son of the late Theodore Dougald Campbell (1906-1981) and Olive Gertrude (Hore) (1905-1994). Predeceased by his brother Francis James (Jimmie) Campbell and sister Audrey Edith Cochrane. Remembered by sister-in-law Mora Campbell and nephew James McConnachie Campbell. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Stan was born and raised in Waubamik. Except for a brief job in Toronto where he was introduced to his future wife Edith, he lived his life in Waubamik. Stan always said that he had no desire to travel anywhere - he left home once and all he wanted to do was get back home, so why would he ever leave again? After working a few short years at CIL, he joined his father in building Campbell's Construction. A hard worker, who worked dawn to dusk 364 days a year, he took over the business while Edith took over Campbell's General Store. He worked well into his 70's before passing the company on to his son Steve and Grandson Mike. Stan will be remembered for his quiet smile, sense of humour and his love of a full candy table. His door was always open to anyone who would come in for a visit and share a drink or two. Almost everyone who crossed his path was given a nickname. These names are perpetuated by the family as the only name ever used by Stan. (Stub) Stan's family would like to thank the staff at Belvedere Heights for their kindness and the care they gave him. As was Stan's wish, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19, immediate family will gather at Sylvan Acres Cemetery for a Graveside Service and Interment. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Belvedere Heights or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855).