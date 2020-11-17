1/1
Susan LEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Elizabeth Lee passed away peacefully with family by her side, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Friday, November 13th, 2020. Age 58 years. Predeceased by parents Bing and Helen Blanchard. Beloved wife of Mike for 34 years. Loving mother of Chris and his wife Eileen, and Caitlin. Adored grandma of Jordan, Jayde, Carter, and Jackson. Dear sister of Ron Blanchard, Colleen Harris, Marion MacLeod, Christine Blanchard, and the late Isobel Jones, and Jim Blanchard. Dear sister in law of Theresa Morgan, and Hugh Lee. Daughter in law of Bernadette and the late Bill Lee. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre (Palliative Care) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved