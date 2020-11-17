Susan Elizabeth Lee passed away peacefully with family by her side, at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Friday, November 13th, 2020. Age 58 years. Predeceased by parents Bing and Helen Blanchard. Beloved wife of Mike for 34 years. Loving mother of Chris and his wife Eileen, and Caitlin. Adored grandma of Jordan, Jayde, Carter, and Jackson. Dear sister of Ron Blanchard, Colleen Harris, Marion MacLeod, Christine Blanchard, and the late Isobel Jones, and Jim Blanchard. Dear sister in law of Theresa Morgan, and Hugh Lee. Daughter in law of Bernadette and the late Bill Lee. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre (Palliative Care) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com