SUSAN MAGEE Sita "Susie" Ona Magee passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Friday, October 16th, 2020. Age 73 years. Beloved wife of Grant Magee for 34 years. Fondly remembered by her children: Joanne, Geraldine, Robert, and their families. Dear sister of George, and Gina. As was Susie's wish, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com