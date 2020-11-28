1/1
Teena PELLETIER
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teena Pelletier June 18, 1971 ~ November 21, 2020 At Health Sciences North Sudbury on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 49. Precious daughter of Pat and Patsy Bushey. Irreplaceable Mother of Carl, Natasha (Derek), Belinda (Michael) and Keona. Predeceased by her beloved son JR. Cherished grandmother of Raven, Mia, D-andra, Hannah, Mav, Lulu and Kit-Kat. Dear sister of Tracey (Stephen). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, many friends and extended family. Visitation will be held at the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St.) on Friday November 27, 2020. Due to covd-19 restrictions, please call the Funeral Home to book a time (705-746-4664). A Private Family Celebration of Life will follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre foundation (Dialysis Unit) would be appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved