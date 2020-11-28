Teena Pelletier June 18, 1971 ~ November 21, 2020 At Health Sciences North Sudbury on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 49. Precious daughter of Pat and Patsy Bushey. Irreplaceable Mother of Carl, Natasha (Derek), Belinda (Michael) and Keona. Predeceased by her beloved son JR. Cherished grandmother of Raven, Mia, D-andra, Hannah, Mav, Lulu and Kit-Kat. Dear sister of Tracey (Stephen). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, many friends and extended family. Visitation will be held at the Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St.) on Friday November 27, 2020. Due to covd-19 restrictions, please call the Funeral Home to book a time (705-746-4664). A Private Family Celebration of Life will follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre foundation (Dialysis Unit) would be appreciated by the family.