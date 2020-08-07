1/1
Theresa BARKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Marie Barker (nee Morel) passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Monday, August 3, 2020. Age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Hugh Barker. Loving mother of Deborah (Manuel); Michael and his wife Cathy; Kirby and his wife Abby; Regan and his wife Anne-Marie; and Kara Jane (Michael). Dear mother-in-law of the late Chris. Lovingly remembered by her grand-children and great-grand children. Dear sister of Vic, Mary, Ernie, and the late Enid, Jerome, Harry, Roger, Emile "Nig", and Gerry. Due to Covid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by interment at Hillcrest Cem-etery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Parry Sound News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logans of Parry Sound

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved