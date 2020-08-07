Theresa BARKER

Theresa Marie Barker (nee Morel) passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Monday, August 3, 2020. Age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Hugh Barker. Loving mother of Deborah (Manuel); Michael and his wife Cathy; Kirby and his wife Abby; Regan and his wife Anne-Marie; and Kara Jane (Michael). Dear mother-in-law of the late Chris. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of Vic, Mary, Ernie, and the late Enid, Jerome, Harry, Roger, Emile "Nig", and Gerry. Due to Covid restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation, or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com