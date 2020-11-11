It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Timothy Kevin Thomson announce his peaceful passing in Langley, British Columbia, on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020, at the age of 61. Born in Parry Sound, Ontario on November 20th, 1958 to Violet Brear and the late Martin Thomson. Dear brother of Bruce, Steve, Mike, and the late Willard, and Evelyn Barkley. Missed by his beloved daughter Kimberley Thomson, along with her mother Diane (House) Thomson. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tim had a smile that was breathtaking - his smile would shine bright, accompanied by a small grin. Tim carried a sense of calmness and peace that you could feel while being around him. He enjoyed living out West in the mountains, travelling across the West, working, being in nature, and having deep discussions on his thoughts about life and his beliefs. Tim wanted to live his life simply and appreciate that 'what will be, will be'. As was Tim's wish, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com