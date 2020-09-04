It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timo at West Parry Sound Health Centre in his 72nd year. Beloved husband to Dawn of MacTier. Stepfather to Kenneth (Sandy Bailey) Ouderkirk of Oro-Medonte, Dwayne (Rhonda) Ouderkirk of Markdale and Lorilee (Robert Wilson) Ouderkirk of Orillia. Papa to Stephen (Katie), Rebecca (John), Sarah (Mike), Brittany (Chris), Brett, Brady, Logan and Jordan. Great-grandpa of Paisleigh and one on the way. Timo will be greatly missed by siblings Leena Maxfield, Markku Kivinen, Riitta Dunn and Juha Lindman as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Kullervo and Aili Sofia and his siblings Kaarina Laudrisen and Seppo Kivinen. Fondly remembered by Gary Ransbury. Timo was born in Finland, immigrated to Canada with his family in October of 1957. Worked as an Auto Body mechanic for more than 50 years. Perfecting his skill, his body work and paint was second to none. Timo loved cross country skiing, speed skating and boy was he hard to catch when he was on those skates, playing darts and a passion for photography. He loved fishing. Getting out at the Moon River Basin on Moon River was his favorite area to fish, trolling in the boat all day trying to catch the BIG ONE. He had a passion for teaching any of his skills and knowledge to anyone that needed the help. He could fix or repair just about anything you needed. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and all his grandchildren, great-granddaughter and all his nieces and nephews. Timo loved the family parties when all the musical instruments would come out and the family would play and sing for hours. Timo was always proud of where he came from but he also loved being a Canadian. Timo loved coming up to MacTier and Moon River because of its beauty of nature and it was in MacTier where Timo would meet his future wife Dawn. Timo and Dawn were married on the 2nd of December in 1983. In later years Timo and Dawn would bicker over the silliest of things often leading to some hilarious "All In The Family" type moments. Timo loved all his family. To Timo From Dawn - Fly high Dear. Love you and nähdään toisella puolella(see you on the otherside) Hän oli isä, isoisä ja setä, jonka hänen ei tarvinnut olla (He was the Dad, Grandpa and Uncle he didn't have to be).