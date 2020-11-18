1/
Violet Evangeline REID
Violet passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Term Care on Monday, November 16, 2020, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Samuel James Reid. Dear daughter of the late William and Martha Chisholm. Loving mother of Donald Reid; Bonnie and her husband Vince Malofy; and the late Allen Reid. Adored grandmother of Alisa Belanger and Vanessa Malofy. Dear sister of Bessie Bond, and the late Doris Hughes, and Albert Chisholm. Dear sister in law of the late Geranium Smith, and Irene Haskim. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no Funeral Service. A Private Graveside Service will take place at Sylvan Acres Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lakeland Long Term Care would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com


Published in Parry Sound News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Logans of Parry Sound
81 James St.
Parry Sound, ON P2A 1T7
705-746-5855
