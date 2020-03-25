|
In the early hours of Monday, March 9, 2020, Wayne Dennis Lamondin lost his hard fought battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife of over 48 years, Marilyn Boucher, his son Cory of Sudbury, his daughters Crystal ( Rob Henry) and Christie of Byng Inlet, and his grandchildren Destin and Destiny. Wayne is survived by his siblings Warren (Glenna ), Donald (Sue), Marlene (Danny), and Darlene. He was predeceased by his sister Dianne (Frank) and his parents Gilbert and Margaret. Wayne spent his entire life raising his family and working on Georgian Bay. There was no place he would rather be. Wayne was a quiet, unassuming man in many respects, but one of his favourite pasttimes was teasing his friends and family. No one was immune. Wayne's laid back approach to life and easygoing charm will be sincerely missed by all who knew him, including many nieces and nephews. Destin will miss his "Pop." Cremation has taken place with a mass of Christian burial to be held at a later date. Special thanks to the compassionate and caring nurses in the Palliative care unit at West Parry Sound Hospital and Dr. Dan Honsinger.
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 25, 2020