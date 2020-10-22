On Sunday October 18, 2020, Willem "Bill" Hortsing, loving husband of Barbara (Duffy) Hortsing and father of Sierd (Elzbieta Jazwinski), Swanny Graham (Tom), Clark (Marie Taylor) and Catharine (Wayne Nesbitt), passed away, aged 93, in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is survived by his second wife Barbara, his four children, his grandchildren Damien (Trisha), Zosia (Ryan), Camille (Onkar), Sofi, David and Mara, and great-grandchildren Matteo, Mylah and Nia; and Barbara's children, Barbara Lucy Jones (Greg), John Duffy, Mary Jo Schwartz, the Hon. Patricia Barksdale (David), Michael Duffy and Francis Duffy and her 13 grandchildren Rebecca, Thomas Clay, Emily, Hannah, Steven, Daniel, Jack, Sally, Samuel, Dylan, Thomas Raymond, Eva Marie and Luke and great-grandchildren Garrett and Cash. Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Jane (Jantje, née Vanderlaan) in 1995, and by his four older siblings. Born on January 12, 1927, in Sneek, Friesland, the Netherlands, to Sierd Hortsing and Catharina (Broekema) Hortsing, Bill was the youngest of five children. As a young teenager during WW2, he suffered the typical deprivations of occupied Holland, which would forever colour his views. Bill met his first wife through family friends. Weekly he cycled the 60 km between Sneek and Doezum to court her. They wed in 1951. With his education and facility in five languages, Bill found work as a bookkeeper, but felt the possibilities of improving his circumstances curtailed by the difficulties of life in post-war Holland. The family lore is this: he applied to emigrate to Canada, South Africa and Australia. Whichever country responded first would be his new country. Moving to Canada in 1954, he spent many years working as an accountant in Oakville, Ontario, until his desire for independence took him and his growing family to Delta, Ontario, in 1967, as the owner of a country market. After its' demise as the countryside declined, Bill worked as an accountant in various towns and cities in central Ontario, eventually retiring, as comptroller, from Shaw-Almex Industries in Parry Sound, Ontario. Bill's interests were varied: he volunteered for the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Cocoa Beach and Edgewater, FL, delivering food and services to needy neighbours; as a young man he sailed the lakes of Sneek; he played horseshoes, golf, billiards, and table tennis; he built hifi's and model railroads, collected stamps, travelled, read prolifically and was an enthusiastic Scrabble player. His constants were his music, his compassion and moral compass, and his sense of humour, which never failed him, even in his later years, whether introducing his foot problem to an amused physician as "toe-lio myelitis", or entertaining his caregivers by calling his power lifter "The Blue Monster". As a widower, Bill met Barbara, also widowed, at a Scrabble tournament. They would have been married for 25 years this November. The family wish to thank the excellent staff at The Gardens in Daytona Beach and Hospice for their kindness, and respectful care of Bill over the past weeks. Bill will be buried next to his first wife in London, Ontario. We look forward to a celebration of life for Bill at a later date. In memorium, the family requests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 3171 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141.



