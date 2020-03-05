Home

Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
(705) 746-4664
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Torrance Funeral Home & Chapel
89 Bowes Street
Parry Sound, ON P2A 2L8
View Map

William Bill McNeice


1928 - 2020
William Bill McNeice Obituary
Peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the West Parry Sound Health Centre at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Waddle). Loving father of Sheila (Roger) Rayner and Allan (Carol) McNeice. Dear grandfather of Brittany and Keven. He will be remembered and cherished by all that knew him. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family will be received at the Torrance Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at the Torrance Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. If desired, donations to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please go to www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 5, 2020
