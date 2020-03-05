|
|
Peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the West Parry Sound Health Centre at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Waddle). Loving father of Sheila (Roger) Rayner and Allan (Carol) McNeice. Dear grandfather of Brittany and Keven. He will be remembered and cherished by all that knew him. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family will be received at the Torrance Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held at the Torrance Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. If desired, donations to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please go to www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in Parry Sound News on Mar. 5, 2020