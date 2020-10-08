WILLIAM "BUFFER" STONEMAN He was a husband, father, brother, uncle and friend; most importantly he was a farmer. He loved the life he got to build and create at his own pace for the future generations that will eventually take it over. It is with great sadness that the family of William Charles Stoneman announce his passing after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Monday October 5th, 2020 at the age of 63. William will be lovingly remembered by his wife Merja of 29 years. Loving father of Mary Stoneman (Andrea), Garry Dubuc (Lindsey), and Kelli Dubuc (Kevin). One thing he was most passionate about was his grandchildren Kylie Stoneman, Nathan Andrews, Elessa Andrews, Blake Dubuc, Harper Dubuc, and Landon Nicol. He could spend hours talking about his grandkids to anyone who would listen. Fondly remembered by his sisters Janis White (Bob), Marion Calway (Ed), and the late Albert Stoneman (Virginia). Predeceased by parents Walter and Betty Stoneman. Forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many many friends. As was William's wish, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid19. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com