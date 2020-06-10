Alton E. McGill, 87, passed away peacefully June 5, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on January 30, 1933 in Deport, Texas.

Upon graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas, Alton proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-1957. He was awarded the National Defense, United Nations, Korean Service, and Outstanding Conduct Medals while serving his country. After leaving the military, he returned to Port Arthur, Texas, where he met his bride Jessie Ebanks. They eventually made their permanent home in Pasadena, Texas where he worked for Goodpasture Grain Elevator, Inc. for 30 years. He also served as a Dredge Boat Captain during his tenure.

Alton was a good husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved sports, especially football, and was a devout Dallas Cowboy fan. He enjoyed gardening, watching and feeding the neighborhood birds and squirrels. Alton especially enjoyed attending any event of his grandchildren. He was their No.1 fan. One of the most compelling qualities he had was his compassion and kindness to everyone. He was humble and always the first to step up to help anyone in need. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy of a strong work ethic and always looked for the good in everyone. Alton will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Jessie McGill; Daughter Terri, Son-in-law Mark McNeil, and Daughter Sherry, Son-in law Doug Raven; Grandchildren: Dr. Chase McNeil, Tanis Griffin, Mason Raven, William Makay Raven, Max Raven; Great-Grandchildren: Noah, Samuel, Mark and Makenna; Brother Leonard McGill and his wife Patsy, Nieces and Nephews: Leonard Wayne McGill, Susie Salinas, Mike McGill, Russell McGill, and Rae Ann Sorrels. He is preceded in death by his parents William McGill and Eula Meredith McGill, his brothers Billy McGill and Wayne McGill.

A celebration of his life will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster with Pastor Dr. Ron Lyles presiding.