Mrs. Anedra Nell (Coker) Hilsmeier passed away peacefully after a courageous battle at the age of 81 on July 7 th , 2019. Her husband, Damon Hilsmeier, of 61 years was by her side. Damon said, after her passing, "she left an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled."

Nell was the daughter of the late Frank Coker and Bertha Myrtle (Holder) Coker and left behind many sisters and brothers.

A loving, devoted, loyal wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend which you knew through her wonderful hugs. She was kind, selfless, dependable and an AMAZING cook, famous for her gumbo, roast lamb & bread pudding.

Nell was also survived by two daughters the oldest being Lisa Hilsmeier, Grandson David (Mary) and Great Granddaughter Kayleigh Hilsmeier.

3 years ago, Nell and Damon moved to Sarasota to share their love, joy and wisdom with their Grandchildren Jake and Gracie and her youngest daughter Amy Grewal and son-in-law Jag Grewal.

Private Celebration of Life will be held at Elmcroft Downtown Sarasota on Jul. 28 th , 2019 with a Celebration of Life in Houston, TX in October (to be announced), she will always be a TEXAN!!!

In lieu of flowers, she wanted donations made to The .