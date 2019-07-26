Mrs. Anedra "Nell" (Coker) Hilsmeier, 81, passed away peacefully on July 7 th , 2019 with her adoring husband of 61 years, Damon Hilsmeier, by her side. Damon said, after her passing, "She left an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled."

Nell was the daughter of the late Frank Coker and Bertha Myrtle (Holder) Coker. She was survived by daughters Lisa Hilsmeier and Amy (Jag) Grewal, grandsons David (Mary) Hilsmeier and Jacob Grewal, granddaughter Gracie Grewal, step grandsons Daniel Grewal and Joshua Grewal and great granddaughter Kayleigh Hilsmeier.

Nell was also survived by siblings Lita Parson, Betty Parson, Pam (Joe) Walker, Stan (Kathy) Coker, and Larry (Ellen) Coker. She was preceded in death by Gail Coker, Wesley Coker and Dell Coker Allen.

Nell and Damon spent most of their lives in Pasadena and Dayton, Texas. Three years ago, Nell and Damon moved to Sarasota to share their love, joy and wisdom with their grandchildren Jake and Gracie.

A loving, devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Nell was known for her kindness, selflessness and loyalty. She was an AMAZING cook, famous for her gumbo, roast lamb & bread pudding.

A private celebration of Life will be held at Elmcroft Downtown in Sarasota, Florida on Jul. 28 th , 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sunset United Methodist Church in Pasadena, Texas on October 12 th, 2019 at 11am. Nell will always and forever be a TEXAN!!!

In lieu of flowers, Nell requested that donations be made to The , .