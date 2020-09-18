1/
ANNIE MAE JOHNSON
1931 - 2020
Mrs Annie Mae Straughter-Johnson 89, born in Willis,TX January 1, 1931 but, a resident of Tamina,TX was picked from gods earthly garden on September 14,2020. Ms. Annie will be missed by her many friends and family. Visitation, Friday 12-4 @ Collins & Johnson and 5-7 @ Jones Memorial C.O.G.I.C, 19281 Main, Conroe,TX. Service will be held 12noon on Saturday @ Jones Memorial C.O.G.I.C., Elder Bobby Johnson,eulogist. Elder Vernard Williams,Sr., pastor & officiant. Finial resting place Golden Gate Cemetery, Conroe,TX.

Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
