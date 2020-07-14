Arnold Hess

Arnold Wayne Hess was called to heaven on July 9, 2020 in his life long city of Houston, Texas in the presence of his loving family.

Born in Liberty, Texas in 1957 he was raised by his Mother Maxine Hess and his Uncle Luther Frost. He dearly loved the western lifestyle and everything Texas. Growing up he participated in Future Farmers of America while attending South Houston High School & this is where he met his wife of over 40 years of marriage, Linda Susanne Hess - the love of his life.

He retired from Ashland Chemicals in 2015 after 30 years and spent the next chapter of his life on word working projects, collecting coins, reading Texas history and sport books, & going on cruises to tropical destinations

A dedicated family man that enjoyed spending time with his loved ones every chance that he could. Some of his favorite things to do were attend his sons band/sport activities, eating out with his much loved siblings and in-laws, and spending time with his two new grand-daughters.

Arnold is survived by his wife Susanne Hess; his children, David, Russell, & Daniel; his siblings, Michael & Debbie; and his grandchildren, Sunny & Harper.

Due to his wishes there will not be a service open to the public and will only have a private family ceremony.