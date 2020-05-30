Arnulfo Cantu Jr.
Arnulfo Cantú, Jr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born on June 22, 1938, in Laredo, Texas to Arnulfo Cantú, Sr. and Rebecca Cantú. He was one of eight children. Arnulfo is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters, granddaughter Angelina Cantú and grandson Herman "JR" Bustamante. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sylvia M. Cantú; daughter Sylvia and husband Bill Irwin; daughter Gloria Cantú Bustamante; son Ruben and wife Carol Cantú; and daughter Elsa and husband Shane Sechelski. He had 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Arnulfo loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved his family with his whole heart and would do anything for anybody. He will be greatly missed.


Published in The Pasadena Citizen from May 30 to Jun. 12, 2020.
