1/
Barbara Jo Bryant Bergeron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jo Bryant Bergeron passed away on August 14, 2020. She will always be fondly remember by those who loved her as an avid reader, a book collector and an adventurous spirit.

She enjoyed family time with her two sons, Marc Bergeron of Kinder, Louisiana & Jeff (Belinda) Bergeron of Magnolia, Texas; Her grandchildren Brice, Haley, Martha, Grace, Miles, Quinton, and Thomas and Great-grandchild Zander.

She is survived by her siblings Diane McIver & Steve Bryant.

She was preceded in death by her parents Billy Jo (BJ) Bryant and Willie Rose McLaughlin Bryant.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved