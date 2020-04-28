Barbara Gail Sollock, 83, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Barbara was born January 12, 1937 in San Antonio to the late Orville R. and Sarah (Craddock) Bellinger.

She graduated as valedictorian from her high school class. The day she graduated, she got a job as a book keeper for Pasadena ISD accounting department. She married her high school sweetheart Donald Sollock, in which they shared 64 beautiful years of marriage.

She was a God fearing woman and longtime member of Hope Methodist Church.

She was the matriarch and historian of the Bellinger family and smart as a whip. She loved to read, cook, visit, and entertain were just a few of her favorite hobbies. But her greatest joy and passion was taking care of others. So much strength, love, wisdom, and grace lived in such a tiny woman.

Survivors are her husband, Donald M Sollock of Yoakum; two grandchildren, Kara Sollock of Houston and Brandon Sollock of Houston; two great-granddaughters, Isla and Marlee Sollock; and nephew, James Bellinger.

Preceded in death by her parents; son, Donald M Sollock Jr.; and two brothers, Ray and Bob Bellinger.

Services to follow at a later date.

Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, Texas 77995, 361-293-5656.