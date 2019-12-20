Bertha Fernandez Stephan, 81 years old, passed away peacefully on December 3rd, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Bertha was born on March 15th, 1938 in Monterrey, Mexico to her parents, Antonio Fernandez and Louisa Cardona. Bertha married a decorated WWII veteran, Robert Otto Stephan, on October 29th, 1958 in Piedras Negras, Mexico. They moved to Houston, Texas in 1960. Bertha dedicated her life to raising their three children and later worked for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Center as a nutrition specialist. Family meant everything to her, which is evident in the hundreds of framed pictures throughout her home. Though she worried about them, she was especially proud of her two grandchildren who serve in the U.S. Army and always asked where they were now.

She instilled strong values, respect, and manners in all her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted Christian and believed that God could heal all wounds. Bertha is survived by her three children; daughter Margaret Anna Werchek and husband Michael of Naples, Florida, daughter Carol Linda Bade of Austin, Texas and son Robert Anthony Stephan of Pasadena, Texas; six grandchildren Stephanie Kennedy, Earl Kennedy IV (Garrett), Maxwell Bade, Sarah Levering and husband Joey, Ashley Stephan, Brittany Allen and husband Stuart; and one greatgrandchild, Greyson Allen. Bertha is preceded in death by her husband Robert Otto Stephan in 1993.

Family and close friends gathered for a Memorial at her home on Saturday, December 7th, 2019. They found peace and comfort with a dove ceremony remembering God's promise of an everlasting life. "Oh, that I had wings like a dove, for I would fly away and be at rest." Psalms 55:6. In lieu of flowers a donation to any U.S. Military charity organization would be appreciated.