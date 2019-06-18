Billy Norman Click passed away on June 11, 2019, peacefully at home with his family and friends by his side. He was born June 16, 1934, to John W. and Myrtle Harkey Click in Grayson County Texas.

Billy moved to Pasadena Texas in 1952, and within a short time, met and married Bertha L. Hoppens (Bea). The day of his passing was their 65th Wedding Anniversary. He began working at Champion Paper Mill as a millwright and first aid medic. In 1973 he began his career as a Mechanical Engineer at Eimco Process Equipment Company, which later became Baker-Hughes, where he retired in 2003, and he then started his own independent consulting business.

Billy loved the Church and attended First Lutheran Church, which later became Peace Lutheran. Billy became a Lay Minister while at First Lutheran. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, playing softball and riding around in his golf car with BB (wife), and his sidekick puppy dogs. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Bill was preceded in death by his father John W. Click, mother Myrtle Harkey Click, brothers Joe, Marion, TJ and Reese, Sisters Ella Reed, Lenore (Sis) Hamilton, and Doris Arnett, and his beloved pets Stormy (cat), Sadie, Punkin and Gracie (dogs), Billy is survived by his wife of 65 fun filled years Bertha Hoppens Click, Daughters Debra Click and partner Harolene Pitts, Cherie Click James and son in law Robert E. James III (Robbie), Grandchildren, Clayton Weilbacher, Derik James, Robert James (Bobby) and Elizabeth James. Great Grandchildren Gabriel James, Jesse James, and Gemma Fae McKnight, Sister Wanda Stowe and brother in law Paul Stowe and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A memorial service was held at the Stage Room, in the Coushatte Recreation Ranch, 2812 Nelius Road, Bellville, TX 77418 June 22, 2019, at 11 am.

Arrangements under the direction of Knesek Family Funeral Chapel 842 E. Main St. Bellville, TX 77418. www.knesekfuneralhome.com