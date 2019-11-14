Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie Wash. View Sign Service Information Bate Rolf New Boston 502 S. McCoy New Boston , TX 75570 (903)-628-2511 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie (Bob) Ernest Wash was born on October 27, 1932 in San Pedro, California. He died on November 12, 2019 at the age of 87 due to heart disease. By the age of four, Bob had lived in China, the state of Washington and the Philippine Islands on the naval base with his parents. Bob and his family returned to the United States when the Japanese attacked Shanghai in 1937. He resided in Tiberon, California and lived there from 1937 - 1941 until World War II began. The family moved to Big Sandy, Texas in 1941 and he attended school there until his junior year. He graduated from Longview High School in 1950. Bob moved to Dallas, Texas in 1950 and attended Business School. He was hired in 1951 by Magnolia Petroleum Company. He joined the Marines Corps in 1953 where he served until January 1955 - which included service during the Korean War. He was stationed in Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California and was honorably discharged from the Marines at Treasure Island California. In early 1952, he met Norma Jean Jones and were married on October 04, 1952. They were married for 63 years until Norma's death December 01, 2015. Bob and Norma moved to Dallas, Texas in 1955 after his discharge from the Marine Corps, where he resumed his career with Magnolia Petroleum Company - which later became Mobil Oil. Bob and the family of five would later be transferred to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family was then transferred to Houston, Texas in 1963 where the family resided in Pasadena, Texas. Bob retired from Mobil Oil in December 1986. By 1991, Bob and Norma relocated from Pasadena, Texas to Trinity, Texas to enjoy a slower paced life. While in Trinity, Bob and Norma attended Dorcas Wills Baptist Church where Bob served as a deacon. Bob also worked for Camp Olympia for 14 years and loved sending his grandchildren to camp when they were younger. Bob is preceded in death by his father Ernest P. Wash, mother Tula Belle Stegall Allnutt, sister Mary Joyce Louise Metcalf, and his loving wife Norma Jean Jones Wash. He is survived by his son Robert A. Wash and wife Beverly of League City, Texas; daughter Donna K. McDonald of Webster, Texas; daughter Deborah L. Eudy and husband Tom of Friendswood, Texas. Surviving grandchildren: David A. Wash, Paul R. Wash, Gabby Relente, Mark T. Krog and wife April Odom-Krog, Ginger L. Krog, Sean D. Barmore and wife Karli, and Derek J. Barmore. Surviving great-grandchildren: David A. Wash, Jr., Cadence Layne Barmore, Landon Derek Scott, Collin M. Krog, and Connor M. Krog, Joshua D. Barmore, and Luke S. Barmore. A visitation will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5-7pm at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home 502 S McCoy Blvd, New Boston, TX 75570. On Saturday, November 16, 2019 there will be a graveside service at 10am at Ring Wood Cemetery. Donations can be made to Dorcas Wills Baptist Church Trinity, Texas or to a .

Published on yourpasadenanews.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Pasadena Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations