Passed in peace on Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 at the age of 61.

"Keith" was preceded in death by his younger brother Wesley Dean Campbell, his father Billy Wade Campbell, and mother Shirley Ann (Williford) Campbell.

Keith was a 1975 graduate of South Houston High School. He loved classic rock, art, family barbecues, bowling, and had a great sense of humor. He is survived by his brother Larry, his son Brian, two daughters, Lindsey (Campbell) Graham and Jennifer (Myers) Guerra, his step-son Joshua Gorelick, and his 8 grandchildren.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Keith touched are invited to a small gathering on March 10, 2019 at 3 pm. The celebration will be held at 2430 Bal Harbour Drive, Missouri City, TX 77459. Primary contact is Mrs. Lindsey Graham at: [email protected] or (832) 661-8535.