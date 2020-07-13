Carl Edward Singleton was born June 4, 1933 to Jarrett and Mary Bacon Singleton. He passed away peacefully at his home in Pasadena, Texas, on July 4, 2020 at the age of 87 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Eve Fielder Singleton, whom he married on Sept 17, 1962 and had been married to for almost 58 years.

Carl is survived by his daughters Sandra Singleton Kruse and husband Kenneth Kruse, and Tiffany Singleton Miller and husband Christopher Miller, his sister Betty Singleton Brooks and husband Gene, Cousin Nancy Singleton Williams, devoted caregiver Jessica Fletcher, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers George Lewis Singleton, James R. "Bud" Singleton, Clarence H. "Bill" Singleton, sisters Mary Singleton Butter-Hinsch, Ruth Singleton Jarrett-Rabb, Shirley Ann Singleton and his cousin, George Lenard Bacon, who was also his best friend.

Carl served proudly in the United States Air Force for nearly 5 years, serving in Korean during the Korean War. He was a proud member of the Korean War Veterans Texas Lone Star Chapter.

Carl had two main careers in his life. Early on he was a Captain on a Tugboat working at Bacon Towing on the Houston Ship Channel. He later went to work at Diamond Shamrock Greens Bayou Plant where he retired in 1997 after 29 years of faithful service.

After retirement, he began happily supporting his wife Eve with an untold number of events with the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) earning special recognition for his many hours of unselfish involvement as a supporting Husband. Carl was very proud of his military service and his country and served several years as a registered volunteer at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. Interment at Bunton Cemetery Dale, TX at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the following: Fisher House - Houston - Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center - https://fisherhouse.org/ or Texas Lone Star Chapter - Korean War Veterans P.O.Box 802541 Houston, Tx 77280-2541