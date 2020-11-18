1/
Carol Lee Malloy
1941 - 2020
Carol Lee Malloy, 78, of Willis, Texas went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14. Carol was born on December 18, 1941 in Quincy, Illinois to Millen Lee Schaffer and Nora Elizabeth Bronestine. She was beautiful, strong willed, witty, outspoken, loved to play practical jokes on her family, generous, honest and loved unconditionally. She was always there for anyone who needed her, especially her family who she put first in her life. Carol had a big heart and you always knew where you stood with her. She loved fiercely. As she grew older, 'things' didn't matter nearly as much as time spent with family and friends. She loved gardening, working outdoors and reading on the porch. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert (Bob) Malloy.

Survivors include her children, Mark Malloy and wife Lesley, Trish Quinlan and husband Billy, Colleen Malloy. Grandchildren, Greg Doster and his wife Carly, Taylor Caruso and her husband Zach, Morgan Burnett and her husband Kevin, Ashton Malloy, Christian Rose, Armando (Tres) Nino, McKenzie Malloy, Meaghan Malloy, Eryn Quinlan and Andrew Watson, her Mother, Louise Schaffer and brother Dale Schaffer and wife Jane as well as many great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in her death, husband, Robert (Bob) Malloy, father Millen Lee Schaffer, brother Charles David Schaffer, Lonnie Lee Schaffer and grandson Christopher Malloy.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas. To leave the family a written condolence, please visit www.cashnerconroe.com

Published in The Pasadena Citizen from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
