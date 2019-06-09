Carol A. Whitley, lovingly known as "Rookie", went home to be with our Lord in the early morning hours of June 4, 2019, at age 75. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald Whitley, her sister, Denise Polston and husband Henry, daughter Debbie Rodrigue and husband Linneaus, daughter Christina Houk and husband David, grandchildren Andrew Casey and family, Amanda Ray and children, Anthony Bales, Charity Rodrigue, Kadence Rodrigue, Holly Houk, Zachary Houk, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandmother Ruth Bell, mother Renee Beck, daughter Diana Casey, brother Albert Peters Jr and sister Patricia Moore. Family and friends are invited to join in for a Celebration of Life Memorial Party on June 22, 2019 at 12:00 at 518 Seminole Drive Kemah, Texas 77565.