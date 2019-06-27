Charles Thomas Sewell went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1924 on his family's farm outside Newnan, Georgia, the sixth of eight children of William Pope and Nora D Sewell. He grew up working on the farm during the Great Depression and attended Newnan High School where he met his future wife, Clarice Stitcher. He enlisted in the Marines in 1944, and in February 1945 fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, surviving one of the bloodiest battles of World War II. After the war he served in the First Occupation Forces of Japan for almost one year, after which he was honorably discharged and returned home to Newnan to marry his high school sweetheart, Clarice. They would remain married for over 54 years, until she went to Heaven in 2001.

After their marriage in 1946, Tom and Clarice moved to Texas in 1949, settling in Houston, where he began work as a Cashier at South Main State Bank. He would continue in banking his entire business life, working for various banks in the Houston and Pasadena area and rising from that Cashier's position in 1949 to Bank President over his sixty plus years in the business.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pasadena for over fifty years, during which time he served on many church committees—but it was his smiling face as a greeter before and after the service that most will remember. He embodied what a true believer should be—kind in spirit, slow to anger and eager to serve his Lord and his Church.

He is survived by his sons Tom Jr. and Scott, daughters-in-law Laverne Sewell and Linda Sewell, grandchildren Jeff Sewell, Stephanie Tyroch, Chris Sewell and Kelli Anne Sewell, and great grandchildren Cadlea Sewell, Alden Sewell, Parker Tyroch, Branch Sewell, Owen Tyroch and Charlie Tyroch.

These are the facts of his life, but the facts don't begin to describe the essence of what made him so special and loved by his family and those who knew him. The facts don't capture his essential goodness and kindness, his sweet and unselfish personality, or the joy he showed being with his beloved wife Clarice and his family—and that was returned from them to him. Those are the things that each of us that knew and loved him will remember about him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and he set an example in each of those roles that are unequaled.

He had many names throughout the years—Tom to his friends and co-workers, Honey to his wife, Dad to his sons, Papa Tom to his grandchildren, and finally just Pop to everyone in his family that loved him so much.

He will be terribly missed by his family and all who knew him—our greatest consolation is knowing that he is now in the presence of Jesus and with all the believers, including his wife Clarice, who have gone before him. He defined for his family and all that knew him what a great and full life truly is.

He was the finest man I have ever known.

The funeral service was held, Friday, June 28, at First Baptist Church Pasadena. Interment followed at Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial contribution's in Tom's name may be directed to Beyond These Walls Ministries of First Baptist Church Pasadena.