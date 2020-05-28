Charlotte Sawdy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Brose Sawdy, born November 10, 1929, in LaGrange, Missouri, passed away May 20, 2020, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lecky Brennan and her husband Jack Theodore Sawdy. She is survived by her daughters Sherry Reel and husband David, Joan Cole and husband Steve; grandchildren Beth Reel, Jennifer Bash, Meredith Furstenfeld, Stacey Salcher, Justin and Kyla Brennan; great grandchildren Michael and Lauren Reel, Rebekah Moak, Graham and Ruby Bash, Lilah and Norah Furstenfeld; great great grandchildren Jeremy and Colton Reel. Charlotte and Jack married on May 17, 1947 and moved to Houston, Texas, where Jack attended University of Houston and Charlotte became a stay at home mom to three little girls. After the girls were grown, Charlotte became a realtor in Pasadena, Texas and even had her own real estate agency, CBS Real Estate. Charlotte was also a member of the First Christian Church of Pasadena. The last eight years of her life were spent at Gruene Senior Living in New Braunfels, Texas, where she was close to her daughter Sherry and four of her grandchildren. Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Grand View Funeral Home. Donations may be made to First Christian Church, 4808 Fairmont Parkway #284, Pasadena, Texas 77505-3722.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pasadena Citizen from May 28 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grand View Funeral Home
8501 Spencer Highway
Pasadena, TX 77505
2814796076
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved