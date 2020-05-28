Charlotte Brose Sawdy, born November 10, 1929, in LaGrange, Missouri, passed away May 20, 2020, at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lecky Brennan and her husband Jack Theodore Sawdy. She is survived by her daughters Sherry Reel and husband David, Joan Cole and husband Steve; grandchildren Beth Reel, Jennifer Bash, Meredith Furstenfeld, Stacey Salcher, Justin and Kyla Brennan; great grandchildren Michael and Lauren Reel, Rebekah Moak, Graham and Ruby Bash, Lilah and Norah Furstenfeld; great great grandchildren Jeremy and Colton Reel. Charlotte and Jack married on May 17, 1947 and moved to Houston, Texas, where Jack attended University of Houston and Charlotte became a stay at home mom to three little girls. After the girls were grown, Charlotte became a realtor in Pasadena, Texas and even had her own real estate agency, CBS Real Estate. Charlotte was also a member of the First Christian Church of Pasadena. The last eight years of her life were spent at Gruene Senior Living in New Braunfels, Texas, where she was close to her daughter Sherry and four of her grandchildren. Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Grand View Funeral Home. Donations may be made to First Christian Church, 4808 Fairmont Parkway #284, Pasadena, Texas 77505-3722.