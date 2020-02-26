Dr. Chris Demetriou went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020. Dr. Demetriou was born 10/28/29 on the island of Cyprus, to Demetrios Yiakoumi and Irene Stavri. He was a compassionate physician, loving father, and he adored his grandchildren. He loved to spend time with his large Greek family, watch his children play sports, and play card games. He had a passion for making people laugh and putting others before himself. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Paul, and is survived by his seven children: Dino, Erin, Teresa, Thad, Christopher, Christynn, Taki, and their significant others and their children. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6th at 1pm at St Hyacinth Church on Center St in Deer Park, with reception to follow in their large meeting room.