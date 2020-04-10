In loving memory of Cleta Raye Estes Graham born on October 1, 1926, in Talpa, Texas, to John Roy Estes and Nancy Verluna Estes. Cleta graduated from Talpa High School in 1943. She played basketball, volleyball and tennis in school. She worked as a bookkeeper in San Angelo, Texas, until she turned 17 when she moved to La Porte, Texas, to live with her Aunt and Uncle. At 18 Cleta went to work for Shell Chemical Refinery in Deer Park, Texas. Truly a trailblazer - a woman working in a man's world. During her 37 years working at Shell, Cleta met Herschel Graham, whom she married on May 1, 1954, and they remained married for 52 years. They both took early retirement from Shell in 1978 and traveled extensively via trains, planes, automobiles, and cruises for many years. Their favorite place to visit was Alaska. She also volunteered at Southmore Hospital for 13 years. Cleta was an avid reader of all kinds of books and loved all sporting events and could always discuss current issues because she read the Houston Chronicle daily from cover to cover. Cleta did not like chocolate but loved to eat snack sized Pay Days. She loved Country and Classical music and loved to dance. She has been a member of South Main Baptist church since 1956. She was a resident of Colonial Oaks in Pasadena, Texas, since 2010. Cleta was fiercely independent and went 93 strong until she passed on April 2, 2020. Cleta is preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Graham, brother, Coy Estes, and two sisters, Chloe Edgar, and Lora Carrol Hatfield. Cleta had several terms of endearment such as Pat, Keke, Aunt Pat, and Granny. Cleta is survived by nieces and nephews, her favorite son-in-law, and stepdaughter's family, which consists of three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Her family will keep her memory in their hearts and will forever miss her.