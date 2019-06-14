Dale Baugh Miller, born October 31, 1923 in Mound, Texas to Marshall Donaldson and Esther Ellis Donaldson, departed this world on June 10, 2019 at the age of 95. Survivors include her daughters, Donna Lavelle and spouse Clyde Collier and Billye Robbins and spouse Leonard. She is also survived by her son, James Baugh. She had four surviving grandchildren, Chris Lavelle, Dylon Robbins, Evin Robbins, and Will Baugh and 13 great grandchildren, as well as eight brothers and sisters. Also left to mourn her passing are five children of the "heart", Lance Miller, Robert Miller, Gary Miller and his wife Maggie, Bret Miller and Jeff Miller and his wife Stephanie, along with eight grandchildren. Dale was predeceased by two husbands, William (Bill) Baugh and Martin Miller, a granddaughter Tiffany Baugh and a daughter-in-law Deborah Baugh.

Dale graduated high school in Flat, Texas and moved to Galveston to be one of the first teletype operators for Santa Fe Railroad during the war. She retired from DuPont in LaPorte. Her passion was gardening and serving her community through the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Classic Club. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as Mother Advisor for Rainbow Assembly #93.

At Dale's request a family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.