Dan Allen Thomas of Crosby, Texas, a devoted father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on March 29, 1935 in Dawson, Texas. He graduated from Pasadena High School in May 1953. He attended Del Mar Junior College in Corpus Christi, Texas on a football scholarship, and transferred to Sam Houston State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education. Dan played on the undefeated and un-tied team of Sam Houston State University in 1956. He started coaching in Pasadena ISD at South Houston Junior School and Sam Rayburn High School. Other coaching assignments included: Beaumont High School, Beaumont Charlton-Pollard, Channelview Junior High, and Channelview High School. He enjoyed camping, boating and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.L. Thomas and Lois Anderson; brother, Charles Thomas; and sister, Barbara Lujan.

Dan is survived by his wife and partner of sixty two years, Shirley B. Thomas; daughter, Dana Lynn Thomas Lundgren and husband Lance; son, Dan B. Thomas and wife Felicia; daughter, Tamara Lee Thomas Herbert and husband Page; brother, Tommy Thomas and wife Carol; grandchildren, Austin Lundgren, Larken Lundgren, Tori Ann Herbert, Dane Thomas Herbert, Skylar Ray Thomas, Dan Creek Thomas, Taryn Page Herbert, Ashton Herbert and Chase Herbert; nephews, Allen Thomas, and Tommy Lee Thomas; and nieces, Traci Perez, Shannon Doty, Felicia Smith, and Mickey Craddock.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lake Houston United Methodist Church, 23606 FM 2100, Huffman, TX 77336. Fellowship with the family will follow the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.