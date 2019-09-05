Danuta Alicja Przybylak passed over into life's greatest adventure on August 31, 2019 in Santa Fe, Texas. She was born on February 16, 1960, in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, the daughter of Jan and Wladyslawa (Baldys) Przybylak. She immigrated to London, Ontario, Canada, where she married Zibigniew W. Klimczuk. They became the proud parents of Danuta's only child, Philip Alexander Przybylak, on November 27, 1992. Danuta found time to obtain a B.A. in Finance, a B.A. in French and a Masters in Library and Information Science at the University of Western Ontario before she and her family immigrated to Wichita Falls, Texas. She and her son moved to Pasadena, Texas in 2001, where Danuta began her work at the Pasadena Public Library, giving truly devoted service for over 17 years before her untimely death. Danuta was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jan and Wladyslawa Przybylak, her much loved older brother Paul Przybylak and her beloved son Philip Przybylak. She was the last of her family and she is survived by her host of devoted friends and the largest personal collection of nail polish (274 bottles) in Pasadena, Texas.

Danuta was an amazing woman who spoke five languages (English, Polish, Russian, French and Italian) and her curiosity in any subject on Earth made her a fabulous librarian and an even better friend to people in all walks of life. We wish to especially thank Amber and David Karl, Adrianna Gutowski, Matt Patton and his family, Rachel Chavez, Martin Shupla, Tracy Russell, Lucy Turoff, her caring co-workers at the Pasadena Public Library and the City of Pasadena, Texas, which stood by her faithfully until the end. In a life that knew much tragedy, the City and her friends made all the difference.

Danuta's funeral service was held at 10:00am Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Niday Fairmont Funeral Home in Pasadena, Texas. Danuta will be cremated as her son Philip was. A gathering in celebration of Danuta's adventuresome took place after the service at Johnny Tamale Cantina, 4647 E. Sam Houston Pkwy S (at Crenshaw), in Pasadena, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pasadena Public Library, MD Anderson Cancer Center or San Jacinto College.