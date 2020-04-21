David Donald Stiles, Jr., 83, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away April 17, 2020. He was born April 9, 1937 in Windsor, MO to David Donald Stiles, Sr. and Frances Parker Ramsey. He was a graduate of Windsor High School and attended Missouri University for two years.

David was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Karen on July 1, 1956. After 3 years of marriage, they moved to Texas which became their home for the next 60 years. His first job in Texas was with his uncle's company, Ramsey Trucking. In 1966, he purchased Big Mac Trucking Company which grew to a very successful trucking company. He sold Big Mac Trucking in 1975 and continued to work for them until 1979. He wanted to give his 3 children the opportunity to join the transportation industry, so he started Stiles Truck Line. Working with his 3 children for over 40 years gave him the opportunity to grow his business while enjoying his children daily. He built many long-lasting relationships with his truck drivers, employees, and customers. If you didn't find him at work or supporting his kids or grandkids at all their activities, you would find him on the racquetball court where he held a senior medal title. He was a Godly man who treated others the way that he wanted to be treated and that was with respect.

His church family has been a tremendous part of his life and he enjoyed being a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Pasadena where he was a member for over 40 years.

He loved his children and grandchildren wholeheartedly and was active throughout their lives and was always supportive of their activities and sports. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and taking his family on vacations. He found great enjoyment from watching his sons and grandsons play their football, baseball and basketball games. His daughter and granddaughters were his pride and joy and he enjoyed watching them at their cheer competitions and dance recitals.

He is preceded in death by his parents David Donald Stiles Sr. and Frances Parker Ramsey, and his grandson Brent Daniel Stiles.

David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Karen Stiles; his sons Kurt Stiles; Kent Stiles and wife Derhonda; daughter Kayla Brock and husband Dennis; grandchildren Kristen Smith and husband Max, Kelly Stiles, Kendra Stiles, Kory Stiles, Chance Cauthen, Kaylee Cauthen, Cameron Cauthen, Brandon Brock and wife Emily, and Ryan Brock and wife Brooke; great-grandchildren London Smith and Addison Brock.

A private family viewing was held at Niday Funeral Home; interment followed at Forest Park East Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 7500 Fairmont Pkwy., Pasadena, TX 77505.