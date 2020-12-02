In Loving Memory of David Wayne Kominczak, 63, of Conroe, Texas who passed away on November 24, 2020 in Conroe.



David was born on August 19, 1957 in Houston, Texas to Joseph R. Kominczak and Beatrice Michalk Kominczak.



David graduated from Sam Houston High School. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed both fishing and hunting. David loved animals and saved and rescued many.



David was predeceased by his wife, Roxanne Lamb Kominczak, parents, Joseph & Beatrice Kiminczak, and brother, Joseph Kominczak Jr. David is survived by his sister, Patricia Saunders and husband, Michael Y. Saunders; Nephew, Michael J. Saunders and wife, Marissa and their daughters Aviana and Isabella.



Due to the current pandemic a Celebration of life will be held when we can all be together safely.



If you would like to remember David any contributions to the Conroe Animal Shelter would be appreciated



