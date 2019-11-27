Celebrating the life of Dayton Dudley Duke, Jr., born on June 9, 1961 in Pasadena, Texas. He lived in Pasadena until his death on November 21, 2019. His parents were Dayton, Sr. and Jennie Duke. Dudley was baptized and raised in the Church of Christ.

Dudley attended Pasadena High School, where he played football on the varsity team. After graduation, he worked in the oil refining industry for various companies. Later, he worked in auto mechanics and auto body work. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson until a back injury forced him to give it up. In his early years, he proudly restored a 1956 Chevy in his Mom's garage. He was a lifelong bachelor, never had children, but he had many friends in Red Bluff Terrace. He lost his best friend, his Dad, when he was only 14. He loved his Mom, his cats, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and all things Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He was loved by his entire family and will be greatly missed. Dudley is preceded in death by his father, Dayton Duke, Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Jennie Duke; his sisters, Debra Brown and Patricia Collins; his niece, Jennifer Oakley; his fur baby cats, Beaver and Piglet; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and a great niece and great nephew (just born on November 23, 2019).

Dudley will be buried near his father in Mahomet Cemetery in Burnet County, Texas amongst other members of the family. A private service will be held at a later date.

Rest in peace, big guy.