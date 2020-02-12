Doris Jensen passed away February 8, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas. She was born October 27, 1925 in Stranger, Texas to Richard and Clyde Erskine. Doris was the second of four children and grew up in Stranger and Freeport, Texas. She married Earl Richmond Jensen in 1948 before moving to Pasadena in 1954. She spent a number of years managing payroll at Texas Pipe Bending Company in Houston where she had many good friends. Doris enjoyed gardening and hybridizing daylilies. In addition, she sewed everything from shirts to drapes to Halloween costumes for her grandsons, knitted sweaters, and created beautiful quilts. Doris acquired a love of baseball from her father, and spent her adult life rooting for the Astros. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her family, especially her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Doris is reunited with her: husband of 54 years, Earl; her brothers, Herbert Erskine and Wayne Erskine; and sister, Wanda White. She leaves behind: two sisters-in-law, Mary Erskine and Jan Erskine; sons, Steven Jensen and wife, Deborah, Lawrence Jensen and wife, Martha, Richard Jensen, and wife, Rhoda, and son and caregiver, Terry Jensen; grandchildren, Jennifer Jensen, Brian Jensen, David Jensen, Sean Jensen, Brett Jensen, Kevin Jensen, and Patrick Jensen; great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Hannah, Victoria, Joshua, Maisy, Corinna, Jovie, Emma, Lily, Ella, and Carolyn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Colonial Oaks Assisted Living and Grace Hospice of Texas for their care and comfort in her last weeks.

A visitation and service was held on Sat., Feb. 15th, 2020. Interment followed at Grandview Cemetery, Pasadena, Texas.