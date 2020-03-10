Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Chorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jean Duncan Chorn of Streetman, Texas passed from this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Freestone Medical Center in Fairfield at the age of 87. She was born in Streetman on October 20, 1932 to Tally Miles Duncan and Ethel M. Rouse Duncan. She married James E. Chorn on July 1, 1957 where they lived in the Pasadena area until they moved back to the Streetman area in the mid 1990's. Prior to moving back Dorothy went back to school and became a substitute teacher at Queen's Intermediate School in Pasadena for a number of years. She was very outgoing and loved people and proved that by choosing to work with children. She was a member of the Red Hat Club in Fairfield and became a Master Gardener and had been featured in newspaper articles on the flowers she grew. Her church family was important to Dorothy at First Baptist in Fairfield where she taught Sunday School when she was able. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Frances Van Horn and Patricia Donnelly. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 62 plus years James E. Chorn. Son Johnny Miller and wife Becky. Grandchildren; Andy Miller and his partner Brian Stephens and great grandson Clark Miller Stephens and granddaughter Tami Miller Keels. She is also survived by numerous extended family members from the Lewis and Rouse family's. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Caney Baptist Church. Graveside Service will be at 2:30pm in Mansfield, Texas at the Mansfield City Cemetery.

Published on yourpasadenanews.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Pasadena Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close